Coronavirus spike worsens in Utah as governor mulls measures

SALT LAKE CITY — A spike of coronavirus cases in Utah that began after schools and colleges resumed classes reached a new peak Friday and led the state’s Republican governor to say again that he’s considering new measures to combat the spread of the virus.

Gov. Gary Herbert said he will meet with his command team on Monday after what he described as an “alarming” spike that makes him question if previous warnings and public education are enough.

He said one day earlier he’s considering a state mask mandate — a move he’s stopped short of making despite repeated pleas for residents to use face coverings when social distancing isn’t possible. He has instead allowed counties to decide if they needed them.

The 1,117 cases reported Friday in Utah surpassed the previous record of about 875 hit twice in July, according to state data.

That tally raised the state’s rolling average number of daily new coronavirus cases to 726, more than double 381 just one week ago. The state’s positive rate hit 12.5% Friday, up from 8.2% one month ago.