Corrections Department asks for $4 million to treat Wyoming inmates with hepatitis C

Gov. Mark Gordon is recommending the Legislature reject a $4 million proposal to treat Wyoming inmates who have hepatitis C, something Corrections Department officials say is in keeping with local standards and with recent court cases from across the country.
One-hundred thirty-eight inmates in Wyoming's prisons have hepatitis C in one of three categories of severity. Currently, the state treats those who have deteriorated into the two worse categories. Treatment, which in recent years has effectively cured the viral condition, is expensive: A Corrections Department official told lawmakers last month that it can cost thousands of dollars. An NBC News story from 2018 reported that some treatments can cost more than $80,000 in total.
Robert Lampert, the director of the Corrections Department, told lawmakers last month that while people on Medicare or Medicaid are fully covered for hepatitis C treatment, inmates can't enroll in either program and thus aren't covered.
Corrections officials asked lawmakers for money last year to treat patients. That request was denied, and legislators instead asked for more information on the extent of hepatitis C in Wyoming's prisons. Testing revealed that roughly 8 percent of the state's inmates had the disease, compared to more than 17 percent nationally.
In that report, Lampert wrote that the $4 million request was a "one-time" ask. Going forward, he said, hepatitis C treatment will be part of the state's contract with the independent medical company that provides treatment to inmates.
Lampert told lawmakers that the change was conforming with the community standard.
You have free articles remaining.
"The developing community standard is to treat everyone regardless of the deterioration level of their levels," Corrections Department spokesman Mark Horan said in a follow-up email.
Lampert noted in his presentation to lawmakers that several other states had been sued — and had lost — for not providing treatment to all inmates. It was costing some states tens of millions of dollars. Florida, he said, was paying $252 million for hepatitis C treatment.
Rep. Bob Nicholas, who co-chairs the Appropriations Committee, asked about the lawsuits and directed the attorney general's office to look into them more. Lampert said that if treatment is delayed, patients may need liver transplants, which "would bust our budget."
Nicholas wondered aloud if the state could selectively expand Medicaid to cover inmates, which would, in turn, shift the cost to covering all the patients onto both the state and the federal government.
"Could we try?" he asked.
Gordon, in his budget, rejected the $4 million request. In a statement, Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said the governor denied the request "because he believes the Corrections department has the ability to fund the program internally."
Asked if that was true, Horan said that if the request was ultimately rejected by lawmakers, then the department "will work with the medical provider to prioritize treatment within its budget."