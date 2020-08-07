You are the owner of this article.
County commission to vote on Wyoming Medical Center sale next week
WMC

Wyoming Medical Center is the state's largest hospital. It is set to be acquired by Banner Health, a major health system based in Arizona. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Natrona County commission will vote next week on whether to sell Wyoming Medical Center and its assets to Banner Health.

The deal, worth more than $200 million, would see Wyoming's largest hospital become the latest facility to move under the umbrella of Banner, a massive system in the West with hospitals in Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona and California. The board, which is essentially the landlord for the hospital, will consider the deal at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Natrona County Courthouse. 

The meeting will be streamed at Natrona.net. A spokeswoman for WMC said the hospital's board will also vote Thursday, before the commission meeting.

The deal, if it's approved by the commission and by the hospital's own governing board, would see the county receive roughly $120 million. Another $37 million or so would go the hospital's foundation, along with tens of millions more that are current WMC assets. Banner would also absorb $50 million worth of remaining bond debt leftover from construction and the acquisition of Mountain View Regional two years ago.

The commission held two public forums late last month to gauge public responses to the proposal. At the second of those meetings, Sen. Charlie Scott, a Casper Republican and the chair of the senate's health committee, expressed opposition, as did other members of the public.

Several others, those with affiliations to the hospital, spoke up in support. Four prominent physicians with WMC, including chief of staff Dr. Andy Dunn, published a letter in the Star-Tribune expressing support for the deal.

The hospital's own board would also need to vote on the deal. A spokeswoman for the hospital didn't immediately return a call Friday seeking information on a timeline for that vote.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

