County commission to vote on Wyoming Medical Center sale next week

The Natrona County commission will vote next week on whether to sell Wyoming Medical Center and its assets to Banner Health.

The deal, worth more than $200 million, would see Wyoming's largest hospital become the latest facility to move under the umbrella of Banner, a massive system in the West with hospitals in Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona and California. The board, which is essentially the landlord for the hospital, will consider the deal at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Natrona County Courthouse.

The meeting will be streamed at Natrona.net. A spokeswoman for WMC said the hospital's board will also vote Thursday, before the commission meeting.

The deal, if it's approved by the commission and by the hospital's own governing board, would see the county receive roughly $120 million. Another $37 million or so would go the hospital's foundation, along with tens of millions more that are current WMC assets. Banner would also absorb $50 million worth of remaining bond debt leftover from construction and the acquisition of Mountain View Regional two years ago.