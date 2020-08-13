County commission votes to sell Wyoming Medical Center to Banner Health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The $200 million deal to sell Wyoming Medical Centers' assets to Banner Health was approved Thursday by the Natrona County Commission, clearing the way for the facility to become a part of Banner's growing system.

The commission's five members all voted unanimously, after the county's separate hospital board also gave its approval. The deal will see $120 million go to the county's coffers, plus roughly $40 million dispatched to the hospital's reinforced foundation. Banner will also absorb $50 million in debt left over from WMC construction and the purchase of Mountain View Regional two years ago.

The rest of the hospital's assets, totaling roughly $200 million, will also be shifted into the foundation, which will see its footprint grow astronomically in the wake of this deal. In 2017, the foundation had about $1.9 million in net revenue and $7.8 million in total assets. This deal will see it gain well over $200 million (though county attorney Eric Nelson told the board that this number may fluctuate). With that level of investment, officials have said, the foundation will become one of the largest philanthropic organizations in the state. It will continue to support WMC while also expanding to issue grants elsewhere in the area. The county will continue to work with the foundation on the disbursement of funding.