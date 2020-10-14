COVID-19 anxiety, personal connections to pandemic on the rise in Wyoming, UW survey finds

Support for public officials has also been steadily dropping since the pandemic emerged in Wyoming.

The percent of respondents who approve of Gov. Mark Gordon’s handling of the pandemic has slowly declined since late March. Eighty-two percent of survey respondents supported the governor’s approach March 30, the first time the survey was conducted. As of Oct. 6, that approval has dropped to 60%. Those disapproving have increased from 4% to 35% in that time frame.

Similar trends are found in the public’s approval of local government and health officials. In March, 78% of respondents approved, versus 64% in the most recent survey.

There is one trend in the survey that has shifted very little over the last seven months. The vast majority of survey respondents have consistently worried about COVID-19’s impact on the economy. That concern did reach a new low in the October survey, but 90% of respondents still say they are concerned about the state’s economy.

That consistency hasn’t been matched in residents’ fears for their own finances. The October survey reported 65% were concerned for their personal finances, the lowest number since the surveys started.