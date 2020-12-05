COVID-19 cases in Wyoming are dropping, but health officials say it could be the 'calm before the storm'

New and active COVID-19 cases in Wyoming dipped to their lowest point in nearly a month this week, but health officials say the public should remain vigilant.

It took from the start of the pandemic in March until September for the state to reach 1,000 active coronavirus cases, including probable patients. Afterward, in half that amount of time, the state neared 12,000 active total cases, a high mark it set in mid-November.

That number has begun to turn around in the last 10 days, however. Active total cases dipped below 7,000 this week for the first time since Nov. 8, and hovered just over that benchmark Friday.

Hospitalizations, too, have fallen, though just slightly. The number of people hospitalized for the virus has fluctuated but remained above 200 for the last two weeks. Still, the number fell by 25 from Nov. 30 to Friday, dropping from 247 to 222.

Average new case increases fell below 600 total cases per day for the first time in nearly a month as well. These numbers have trended down since roughly Nov. 25.

But health officials say Thanksgiving may have created a false slump and that the public shouldn’t stop using precaution in public.