COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall in Wyoming

Wyoming hospitals continue to treat fewer COVID-19 patients, state figures show. But intensive care unit space remained limited at some facilities, including the state’s largest, Wyoming Medical Center.

As of Friday, there were 169 COVID patients in the state’s hospitals. That’s down from a high of 249 about two weeks earlier.

Still, Wyoming Medical Center was treating 50 COVID-19 patients as of Friday. The facility typically has between 170 and 180 beds, hospital officials have said previously.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the state’s second-largest facility, was treating nearly 40 COVID-19 patients, state figures show.

ICU space varied considerably among Wyoming hospitals. Wyoming Medical Center had only one open ICU bed on Friday, while SageWest in Lander had no open ICU beds, figures kept by the Wyoming Department of Health show.

Meanwhile, most ICU beds were available at Evanston Regional and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, while St. John’s in Jackson reported all of its ICU beds were open Friday.

However, falling patient numbers don’t always indicate that the amount of virus in the community is dropping. As hospitalization numbers fell last week, deaths spiked, with the health department announcing 69 on Tuesday — a high for its weekly reports this year.

Starting in late summer, Wyoming experienced its second surge in COVID-19 cases. With it came a rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

Case numbers have been falling of late. In late September, the state’s 14-day average for lab confirmed cases stood at roughly 400. That number dropped last week to roughly 250.

That said, cases are considerably higher than they were in March and April, when the state’s 14-day average hovered around 40.

