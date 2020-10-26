COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming exceed 100; officials expect 'exponential' growth

Nine virus-related deaths were also announced Monday, the most announced so far in a single day. October has been the deadliest month in Wyoming for COVID-19 deaths, with 27 of the state’s 77 deceased reported this month.

Dr. J.J. Bleicher, interim CEO at Wyoming Medical Center, said the hospital is anticipating an “exponential” growth in COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks. Two weeks ago the hospital had half the number of patients it currently does, and Bleicher said preparations are being made to accommodate between 60-70 COVID-19 patients.

The hospital is in a better position than two weeks ago in other ways, however, Bleicher said. The facility’s maximum capacity has been increased from about 150 to 170 by doubling patients in single rooms. The hospital is bringing traveling nurses in from other communities and has plans to hire more as needed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bleicher said getting those nurses comes at a premium, especially with the demand for health care workers being high across the U.S. right now, and if cases across the nation continue to grow, the availability of traveling health care workers will also decline.