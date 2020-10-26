COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming exceed 100; officials expect 'exponential' growth

The number of patients hospitalized in Wyoming for COVID-19 grew past 100 for the first time this past weekend, according to Wyoming Department of Health data, continuing a monthlong trend of growing numbers of critically ill virus patients across the state.
The state recorded 104 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Sunday and 102 patients Monday.
Wyoming Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, had 31 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 20 patients.
Two weeks ago, Casper’s hospital had 14 COVID-19 patients. Cheyenne had seven. The state had 54.
Health officials at both hospitals have used the word “exponential” to describe the growing number of infections, and neither anticipate the pace of new hospitalizations to slow in the coming weeks.
Hospitalizations are a reflection of infections from two weeks ago, health officials have said, because symptoms can take up to two weeks after exposure to emerge. This means as the state continues to report records for new daily cases, more hospitalizations are likely to follow.
The state Monday added 436 total new coronavirus infections, the most in a single day. The new cases brought the number of confirmed active cases statewide above 3,000 for the first time since the virus emerged in March.
Nine virus-related deaths were also announced Monday, the most announced so far in a single day. October has been the deadliest month in Wyoming for COVID-19 deaths, with 27 of the state’s 77 deceased reported this month.
Dr. J.J. Bleicher, interim CEO at Wyoming Medical Center, said the hospital is anticipating an “exponential” growth in COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks. Two weeks ago the hospital had half the number of patients it currently does, and Bleicher said preparations are being made to accommodate between 60-70 COVID-19 patients.
The hospital is in a better position than two weeks ago in other ways, however, Bleicher said. The facility’s maximum capacity has been increased from about 150 to 170 by doubling patients in single rooms. The hospital is bringing traveling nurses in from other communities and has plans to hire more as needed.
Bleicher said getting those nurses comes at a premium, especially with the demand for health care workers being high across the U.S. right now, and if cases across the nation continue to grow, the availability of traveling health care workers will also decline.
He couldn’t say how many full-time hospital staff were out either because of illness or quarantining from virus exposure, but said the hospital’s rate of infection is lower than the county’s. Roughly a week and a half ago, the hospital reported 13 staff members were out because of the coronavirus.
The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, which reported having 20 COVID-19 patients Monday, is also preparing for a large surge, the hospital’s chief medical officer Dr. Jeffrey Chapman said.
The number of virus patients at the hospital has more than doubled in the last two weeks, but Chapman said so far, the surge hasn’t caused excessive stress. The hospital hasn’t needed to expand critical care, and it’s comfortable with the level of personal protective equipment.
That’s partially because the hospital has a model that predicts the amount of equipment needed per COVID-19 patient, which makes it easier for the hospital to anticipate what it will need and when. But there is a concern on the horizon, Chapman said.
“Our biggest challenge right now is staffing,” Chapman said.
There haven’t been any staff-to-staff or patient-to-staff exposures at the hospital, Chapman said, but employees eventually need to leave work to go into the community. And that’s when they become exposed to the virus, he said. Chapman couldn’t say how many staff were out because of exposure or a positive test, but said he’d spoken to a nurse manager earlier in the day about developing a plan to shift staff when the time came.
It hasn’t been a problem yet, but Chapman said if the number of available nurses or physicians gets tight, the hospital may reduce elective procedures to move nurses around or move nurses in administrative positions into front-line jobs.
The Laramie County Board of Health last week moved to support a county-wide mask mandate. The county health officer and state health officer both will need to approve such a measure before it is enacted. The timeline for that decision is unclear.
Casper Mayor Steve Freel last week held a news conference urging residents to wear face masks, social distance and follow the other prevention measures recommended by public health officials. He said the city had no intention of passing its own local mask mandate.
Bleicher said with behaviors not changing in the community, hospitalizations will continue to increase. And while the hospital is preparing for a larger surge, it can’t continually expand. Eventually, the hospital could be stretched past its limits.
