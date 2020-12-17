COVID-19 hospitalizations plunge in Wyoming, but facilities remains stressed

On Nov. 30, during the height of the fall COVID-19 surge, Wyoming hospitals were caring for nearly 250 patients infected with the coronavirus.

The state's largest hospitals — Wyoming Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — were each treating more than 60 patients. While they still had a few ICU beds open, other hospitals in the state did not.

Since that time, hospitalizations have steadily declined in the Equality State. As of Thursday, the state's hospitals were treating a combined 169 patients infected with COVID-19, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.

Wyoming Medical Center was caring for 39 patients. Cheyenne Regional had admitted 35.

Still, while hospitalizations for COVID-19 are down from their late November peak, they are considerably higher than they were prior to the surge. At that time, Wyoming hospitals were treating only 10 and 20 patients on any given day.

Hospitals are still struggling to keep up with patient demand from the pandemic, said Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley.

"They are still stressed," he said. "They are still in the heat of the battle against this virus."