 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 hospitalizations plunge in Wyoming, but facilities remains stressed
View Comments
breaking top story

COVID-19 hospitalizations plunge in Wyoming, but facilities remains stressed

{{featured_button_text}}
WMC

Certified Nursing Assistant Kaitlyn Jones inputs patient information into a computer on Oct. 9 at the neurological unit of Wyoming Medical Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

On Nov. 30, during the height of the fall COVID-19 surge, Wyoming hospitals were caring for nearly 250 patients infected with the coronavirus.

The state's largest hospitals — Wyoming Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center — were each treating more than 60 patients. While they still had a few ICU beds open, other hospitals in the state did not.

Since that time, hospitalizations have steadily declined in the Equality State. As of Thursday, the state's hospitals were treating a combined 169 patients infected with COVID-19, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.

Wyoming Medical Center was caring for 39 patients. Cheyenne Regional had admitted 35. 

Still, while hospitalizations for COVID-19 are down from their late November peak, they are considerably higher than they were prior to the surge. At that time, Wyoming hospitals were treating only 10 and 20 patients on any given day.

Hospitals are still struggling to keep up with patient demand from the pandemic, said Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"They are still stressed," he said. "They are still in the heat of the battle against this virus."

ICU space remains a challenge at several facilities. Campbell County Medical Hospital in Gillette was out of ICU beds on Thursday, health department figures show. So were SageWest facilities in Lander and Riverton. And only three of Wyoming Medical Center's 20 ICU beds were open.

The rise and subsequent fall in hospitalizations mirrored a similar trend in cases of COVID-19, which began to surge in mid-September in Wyoming and only started to fall in late November. At one time, there were more than 10,000 active confirmed cases in the state. Now, there are less than 2,000. 

"The thing I'm seeing is more and more of our folks are following the guidance," Boley said. "I think we have more people wearing masks."

Indeed, a majority of Wyoming counties instituted local mask orders in mid-November. At the beginning of this month, Gov. Mark Gordon announced a statewide mask mandate along with stricter regulations on gatherings and bar and restaurant hours. 

The next few weeks will be critical, Boley said. With Christmas and New Year's coming, it remains to be seen whether gatherings will prompt a new surge in cases.

Since the pandemic emerged here in March, Wyoming had recorded more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases. To date, 351 deaths have been announced. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WHO: Promise of COVID vaccines 'phenomenal'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News