COVID-19 identified in 12 Wyoming long-term care facilities since pandemic's start

COVID-19 cases have been identified in a dozen Wyoming long-term care facilities since the pandemic began, the state Health Department reported Tuesday. Of those, seven are considered active situations.

Department spokesperson Kim Deti via email Tuesday listed 12 facilities where cases were confirmed since the coronavirus emerged in Wyoming. Deti said those facilities where outbreaks are still considered active may not mean cases are still widespread at the facility but that rounds of follow-up testing are still ongoing.

The news comes as State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist announced Monday that indoor visitation will now be allowed at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“It is my hope that some comfort can be available for the residents, staff and families who have been so unfairly affected by the need to protect them from COVID-19,” Harrist said in a press briefing Monday.