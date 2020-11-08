COVID-19 present in lawmakers’ church before death

Videos and social media posts indicate COVID-19 infections reached the congregation of a church headed by one state lawmaker and attended by Rep. Roy Edwards, who died Monday while hospitalized in Casper.

In a series of online addresses to the Central Baptist Church of Gillette between late October and early November, Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, described COVID-19’s increasing presence in the congregation he leads.

“We have so many people in our church who are sick and ill with COVID-19 and so we want to just be very, very careful,” Clem said in an Oct. 28 video. He also discussed Edwards’ hospitalization at that time.

“Many of you know he (Edwards) is in the hospital there in Casper,” Clem said later in that video. “He is in stable condition but last I heard wasn’t necessarily improving and so he’s there in the ICU and so we really want to lift him up and then others in our church as well who have COVID.”

Five days later, on Nov. 2, Edwards died. Clem did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Officials and Edwards’ family have not disclosed the cause of death.