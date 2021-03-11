COVID-19 was identified in Wyoming one year ago today. Here's where we stand now.

It has been one year since the coronavirus pandemic began in Wyoming. One year since the first case was identified here.

Leading up to that day in March 2020, the virus had begun to take hold elsewhere in the United States. Washington state was one of the first epicenters. So was New York. But Wyoming was spared for the first two months of the virus’s spread.

By March 11, when the state confirmed its first case in Sheridan, the pandemic was already a reality for many in the country. Arena concerts and major league sporting events were being canceled. Schools were beginning to close.

But it was this week last year when the virus became real for most Wyomingites. When the plains stopped holding the virus at bay. When life stopped being normal.

After 365 days, things are beginning to improve and experts are optimistic. Here’s where the virus stands in Wyoming today.

With nearly a year of data, the state health department has said COVID-19 will likely be the state’s third-leading cause of death for 2020, behind heart disease and all forms of cancer. Each of the latter killed roughly 1,000 people in the state in 2017, the most recent data published by the CDC.