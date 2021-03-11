 Skip to main content
COVID-19 was identified in Wyoming one year ago today. Here's where we stand now.
COVID-19

Coffee Shops

Anita Lukowiak writes an order on a coffee cup while wearing a face mask and gloves at Bourgeois Pig in Casper in May. It's been one year since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in Wyoming.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

It has been one year since the coronavirus pandemic began in Wyoming. One year since the first case was identified here.

Leading up to that day in March 2020, the virus had begun to take hold elsewhere in the United States. Washington state was one of the first epicenters. So was New York. But Wyoming was spared for the first two months of the virus’s spread.

By March 11, when the state confirmed its first case in Sheridan, the pandemic was already a reality for many in the country. Arena concerts and major league sporting events were being canceled. Schools were beginning to close.

But it was this week last year when the virus became real for most Wyomingites. When the plains stopped holding the virus at bay. When life stopped being normal.

After 365 days, things are beginning to improve and experts are optimistic. Here’s where the virus stands in Wyoming today.

With nearly a year of data, the state health department has said COVID-19 will likely be the state’s third-leading cause of death for 2020, behind heart disease and all forms of cancer. Each of the latter killed roughly 1,000 people in the state in 2017, the most recent data published by the CDC.

There were 475 active COVID-19 infections in Wyoming on Wednesday when counting both confirmed and probable cases. In November, nearly 12,000 residents had active infections.

COVID-19 transmission peaked in Wyoming in late November, but it began its precipitous climb in September. By the last two weeks of the month, all 23 counties were in the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s “red zone” on its color-coded risk ladder. Today, 15 counties are in the lowest risk categories and just two remain in the red zone.

Wyoming is 20th in the U.S. for virus cases per 100,000 residents since the start of the pandemic, according to a New York Times analysis. We’re ranked 36th for deaths per capita, with 691 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the virus’s first year here. (The known number of COVID-19 patients who died in that time will likely increase, given the lag it takes for death certificates to be reported.) Hawaii, Vermont and Maine have seen the fewest cases per 100,000 residents. Those three states plus Alaska have recorded the fewest deaths per capita.

North and South Dakota have the highest overall case rate since the start of the pandemic. New Jersey and New York have the highest death rates.

In the United States, more than half a million people have died from the virus.

Within Wyoming, Teton County has recorded more cases per capita than anywhere else (1,563 per 10,000 residents). Niobrara County has recorded the fewest. Natrona County is in the middle of the pack, ranked 12th in the state.

Washakie County has experienced the greatest death toll per capita. Twenty-six of that county’s residents died from COVID-19 in the last year, or more than 30 per 10,000 people. Albany County fared the best in the state per capita, with 11 total deaths, or three per 10,000 residents.

As far as sheer numbers, Natrona County saw the most residents — 132 — die from COVID-19. Laramie County was second with 110 deaths.

Niobrara, Hot Springs, Weston, Sublette and Teton counties each recorded fewer than 10 deaths. These numbers may change as the state continues to finalize death certificates.

More than 650,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed for Wyomingites, the majority at private labs. And Wyoming is in the top half of states for vaccine administration, according to The Times. A COVID-19 vaccine became available here in December. Now, three are in rotation. More than 100,000 Wyomingites have received at least one dose of a vaccine. More than 60,000 have received two complete doses.

Wyoming is 21st among states for residents who have received at least one virus shot. We are seventh for the portion of residents who have been fully vaccinated, at 12%.

Wyoming will lift a statewide mask order Tuesday that went into effect in December. It will also lift restrictions on restaurants, bars, theaters and gyms. It’s the largest change to the state’s pandemic public health measures since the mask order was imposed in early December.

Figures show Wyoming’s economy has begun to heal, but that its recovery is not yet complete. The state’s jobless rate has steadily fallen, but total employment in the state has declined by more than 16,000 sine January of last year.



Photos: A timeline of coronavirus in Wyoming

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Coming Sunday

Looking back on the chaotic first week of COVID-19 in Wyoming.

Concerned about COVID-19?

