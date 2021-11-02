COVID hospitalizations fall as deaths spike in Wyoming

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wyoming has fallen steadily over the last two weeks, but officials say the virus is still very present in the state, and remains a threat.

At the same time, virus deaths continue to surge, with the state reporting 69 on Tuesday — the highest single-day announcement this year.

A Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson declined to predict what the hospitalization numbers may look like going forward, but said the state “remains vulnerable” to the virus with the more aggressive delta variant still spreading and the state’s low vaccination rate.

She added, “People leave hospitals for one of three reasons: they improve/recover, they are transferred to another facility or they pass away.”

In the last two weeks, the number of virus patients at Wyoming hospitals has fallen from 249 — the state’s all-time high — to 182 on Monday. Those figures are still much higher than the number of people being treated during March and April of this year, when fewer than 20 people a day on average were hospitalized with the virus statewide.

“These things wax and wane,” said Dr. Mark Dowell, infectious disease expert in Natrona County and the county’s health officer.

He does expect to see slow decreases in the number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19, but stressed the virus “is still very active.”

Statewide, hospitalizations are where they were in late August, but Wyoming Medical Center is treating about the same number of patients it saw in early October, and many of them are still severely ill, Dowell said.

“Deaths are still going on at a significant rate, we are seeing deaths from the severity of the illness from a few weeks ago,” Dowell said. “I anticipate we will see more deaths over the next few weeks because there are still a lot of very ill hospitalized patients.”

Of the 69 deaths reported Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health, 55 occurred in October and six occurred within the last week.

Nearly as many deaths occurred between the last week of September and the first week of October of this year as did between the end of November and the beginning of December 2020 — the last time hospitalizations and deaths spiked in Wyoming.

While today hospitalizations are below 200, Wyoming’s largest facility is still bearing the brunt of those patients. Dowell said Wyoming Medical Center is just as stressed today as it has been for the last two months.

Nearly 50 virus patients were still being treated Monday at Wyoming Medical Center. Just one intensive care unit bed was reportedly available, though that availability can fluctuate throughout the day, hospital officials have said.

At least two other hospitals at one point Monday had zero intensive care unit beds — facilities in Campbell and Converse counties.

Banner Health officials, including Wyoming Medical Center CEO Lance Porter, told lawmakers the state’s largest hospital had its highest patient census on record during October, with more than 200 people admitted to the facility at one time.

For reference, the facility is licensed to care for 217 beds, but typically has between 170 and 180, according to previous interviews with hospital officials.

While hospitals remain burdened by a more severe brand of the COVID-19 virus, Lawmakers are in Cheyenne this week crafting legislation that could thwart attempts to mandate hospital employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A special legislative session has been underway since Oct. 26, intended to block anticipated federal vaccine requirements, though the Banner Health requirement has been a frequent topic among legislators as well.

That requirement went into effect Nov. 1, though Banner is working with employees until Nov. 30 before staff are terminated, according to spokespeople. Banner operates four hospitals in Wyoming, including the state’s largest in Casper.

