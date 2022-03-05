COVID hospitalizations have dropped dramatically. Hospitals remain on high alert.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming have decreased dramatically over the past month, dropping from a high of 167 patients in early February to 39 patients on Friday.

Wyoming Medical Center had eight hospitalized COVID patients as of Friday.

“We’re very well equipped to handle the number of patients that we have now,” said Mandy Cepeda, the medical center’s director of marketing and public relations.

“We’re excited to see a steady decline of cases,” Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley said. “It’s nice to have a reprieve.”

Hospitals in Wyoming have contended with multiple spikes in hospitalizations over the past six months.

The delta variant drove an increase in Wyoming hospitalizations beginning in April, peaking first in mid-September with 233 patients and again in late October with 249 patients. Hospitalizations fell through the remainder of October and December but rose again beginning in early January following the holidays.

The most recent spike in Wyoming hospitalizations, which reached a peak in early February, was primarily driven by the omicron variant.

The World Health Organization identified omicron as a variant of concern in late November. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Dec. 1 the detection of the first U.S. omicron case in an individual in California. Omicron overtook the delta variant as the predominant strain in late December.

Although omicron is more transmissible than earlier strains, the symptoms are generally less severe, and the variant has comparatively produced fewer hospitalizations and deaths. Nevertheless, with the dramatic increase in cases, the variant still produced a surge in hospitalizations.

As of Friday, there were 300 confirmed active COVID cases in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. That number was down from roughly 2,200 patients a month ago.

But just because cases are declining doesn’t mean that the battle is over.

“Right now, we’re still on high alert,” Cepeda said.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past couple of years, we’re better prepared now than we were before,” Boley said. “But we realize that things can turn on a dime if a new variant comes in.”

Staffing is also still a challenge.

Despite the decrease in hospitalizations and COVID cases in general, Boley said Wyoming hospitals continue to experience staff shortages, a problem which he expects to last well into the future. But he said staff are gradually returning to the locations and duties where they normally work.

With the decline in cases and hospitalizations, Boley said he hopes people will begin seeking preventative care that they may have been putting off because of the pandemic.

“There are probably people who are sicker now because they didn’t seek care,” he said.

Cepeda also said that people weren’t coming in for preventative care at the Wyoming Medical Center through some periods of the pandemic.

