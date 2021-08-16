 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID hospitalizations reach Jan. 6 level with 112 patients statewide
0 Comments
breaking top story

COVID hospitalizations reach Jan. 6 level with 112 patients statewide

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ICU

Nurse Lindsey LeVeck adjusts intravenous tubing on a tower placed outside a room of a COVID-19 patient at the ICU at Wyoming Medical Center in May 2020 in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

COVID-19 hospitalizations are again surging in Wyoming, with 112 virus patients admitted statewide — the most since Jan. 6.

The last time that many people were in Wyoming hospitals for COVID-19, vaccines were only just beginning to roll out for the most vulnerable populations. Now, vaccines are widely available to anyone 12-years-old or older.

Wyomingites, however, are not accepting those shots at the same rate as most of the nation.

Just under 43% of adults are fully inoculated. For those 12 to 17 years old, that number falls to below 16%.

The number of children contracting COVID-19 has increased fivefold since the end of June, with a "substantial" 84% jump in this month, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. This comes as numerous states report upticks in child hospitalizations amid the ongoing delta surge. Children account for about 14% of all cases nationwide, the report found, though hospitalization and death among youngsters is "uncommon."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At the same time, state and federal data indicates the vast majority of new hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 are among the unvaccinated.

The state’s largest hospital, Wyoming Medical Center, was caring for 33 virus patients — about 15% of the hospital’s typical 217-bed capacity, according to numbers available Monday on the Wyoming Department of Health’s website. That hospital had 10 of 22 intensive care unit beds open.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was caring for 27 virus patients, and had 12 of 25 beds open.

Virus hospitalizations have climbed steadily since late March, after a rapid drop in mid-January. But while six months ago cases and hospitalizations were falling in Wyoming, they are now exponentially increasing.

Active cases have grown by 1,500 in the last month.

The surge comes as the delta strain of the virus is driving new cases nationwide. That variant is considered dominant in Wyoming by the Wyoming Department of Health and is at least 50% more contagious than the already more contagious alpha variant.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News