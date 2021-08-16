COVID hospitalizations reach Jan. 6 level with 112 patients statewide

COVID-19 hospitalizations are again surging in Wyoming, with 112 virus patients admitted statewide — the most since Jan. 6.

The last time that many people were in Wyoming hospitals for COVID-19, vaccines were only just beginning to roll out for the most vulnerable populations. Now, vaccines are widely available to anyone 12-years-old or older.

Wyomingites, however, are not accepting those shots at the same rate as most of the nation.

Just under 43% of adults are fully inoculated. For those 12 to 17 years old, that number falls to below 16%.

At the same time, state and federal data indicates the vast majority of new hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 are among the unvaccinated.

The state’s largest hospital, Wyoming Medical Center, was caring for 33 virus patients — about 15% of the hospital’s typical 217-bed capacity, according to numbers available Monday on the Wyoming Department of Health’s website. That hospital had 10 of 22 intensive care unit beds open.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was caring for 27 virus patients, and had 12 of 25 beds open.