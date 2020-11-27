Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,012 new cases, 1,588 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,012 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 920 and the number of probable cases rising by 92, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (28), Big Horn (16), Campbell (143), Carbon (18), Converse (six), Crook (four), Fremont (91), Goshen (22), Hot Springs (two), Johnson (six), Laramie (99), Lincoln (10), Natrona (64), Niobrara (four), Park (29), Platte (13), Sheridan (49), Sublette (14), Sweetwater (174), Teton (69), Uinta (31), Washakie (20) and Weston (eight) counties.
One thousand five hundred eighty-eight new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 1,385 confirmed and 203 probable.
There are fewer than 10,000 active total cases in the state for the first time since Nov. 15.
No update was provided on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 8,599 (9,857 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 224 (as of Thursday, down two from Wednesday)
Deaths: 215 (39 this week, 128 this month)
Total cases: 31,773 (27,597 confirmed, 4,176 probable)
Total recoveries: 21,701 (18,783 confirmed, 2,918 probable)
Total tests: 361,668 (155,135 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 655 per day. That number is down 24.1 from a day ago, down 35.5 from a week ago and up 399.4 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 732 per day. That number is down 24.8 from a day ago, down 56.7 from a week ago and up 433 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 8,599. That number is down 465 from a day ago, down 543 from a week ago and up 5,390 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 9,857. That number is down 576 from a day ago, down 780 from a week ago and up 6,034 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (1,121), Natrona (975) and Campbell (621) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (53.2%), Hot Springs (40.4%) and Washakie (37.0%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: sixth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 11th most (second most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fourth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: eighth fewest (10th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
Albany: 2,814 (239)
Big Horn: 439 (49)
Campbell: 2,699 (243)
Carbon: 621 (54)
Converse: 387 (204)
Crook: 277 (22)
Fremont: 2,873 (383)
Goshen: 603 (59)
Hot Springs: 136 (12)
Johnson: 211 (99)
Laramie: 4,040 (729)
Lincoln: 550 (80)
Natrona: 3,921 (848)
Niobrara: 47 (70)
Park: 1,152 (116)
Platte: 214 (106)
Sheridan: 1,576 (305)
Sublette: 333 (93)
Sweetwater: 1,694 (80)
Teton: 1,497 (50)
Uinta: 847 (190)
Washakie: 341 (74)
Weston: 325 (71)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Natrona: 46
Fremont: 30
Laramie: 23
Big Horn: 12
Campbell: 12
Sheridan: 10
Albany: 9
Goshen: 9
Washakie: 8
Carbon: 7
Converse: 7
Platte: 7
Lincoln: 6
Park: 6
Sweetwater: 6
Crook: 5
Johnson: 4
Uinta: 4
Teton: 2
Sublette: 1
Weston: 1
Definitions
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data(tncms-asset)f0608226-6ece-11ea-bd05-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.