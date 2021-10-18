Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,028 new cases, 1,435 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,028 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 826 and the number of probable cases rising by 202, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.
Additionally, 1,435 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,086 (3,125 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 219 (up from 214 Sunday)
Deaths: 1,080 (0 announced this week, 84 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 638,445 (326,805 Pfizer, 279,540 Moderna, 32,100 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 241,243
Second vaccine doses given: 214,156
Booster doses given: 19,007
One-time vaccine doses given: 19,958
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 624.8 per day. That number is down 124.6 from a month ago.