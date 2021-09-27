Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,069 new cases, 1,510 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,069 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 854 and the number of probable cases rising by 215, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.
Additionally, 1,510 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,627 (3,707 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 192 (down from 198 Sunday)
Deaths: 955 (0 announced this week, 97 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 594,215 (299,895 Pfizer, 263,420 Moderna, 30,900 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 235,023
Second vaccine doses given: 206,543
Booster doses given: 3,959
One-time vaccine doses given: 19,226
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 745.7 per day. That number is up 292.8 from a month ago.