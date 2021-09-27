 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,069 new cases, 1,510 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,069 new cases, 1,510 new recoveries

Coronavirus sample tubes are stored in a refrigerator at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo File, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,069 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 854 and the number of probable cases rising by 215, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 1,510 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,627 (3,707 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 192 (down from 198 Sunday)

Deaths: 955 (0 announced this week, 97 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 594,215 (299,895 Pfizer, 263,420 Moderna, 30,900 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 235,023

Second vaccine doses given: 206,543

Booster doses given: 3,959

One-time vaccine doses given: 19,226

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 745.7 per day. That number is up 292.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,707. That number is up 210 from a month ago.

