Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,077 new cases, 3,451 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,077 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 805 and the number of probable cases rising by 272, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 3,451 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,132 (3,235 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 155 (down from 167 on Monday)

Deaths: 1,650 (25 announced this week, 24 announced last week)

Vaccine data as of Monday:

Total doses administered: 644,121

First vaccine doses given: 265,369

Second vaccine doses given: 236,180

Booster doses given: 106,052

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,274

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,582

Janssen doses given: 22,214

Janssen boosters given: 1,450

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,279 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,235. That number is up 1,662 from a month ago.