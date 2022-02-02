 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,077 new cases, 3,451 new recoveries

  • 0
Vaccine Clinic (copy)

Senior Pharmacy Technician Dallas Messenger draws a syringe of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming in Casper in April 2021.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,077 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 805 and the number of probable cases rising by 272, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 3,451 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,132 (3,235 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 155 (down from 167 on Monday)

Deaths: 1,650 (25 announced this week, 24 announced last week)

Vaccine data as of Monday:

Total doses administered: 644,121

First vaccine doses given: 265,369

Second vaccine doses given: 236,180

Booster doses given: 106,052

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,274

People are also reading…

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,582

Janssen doses given: 22,214

Janssen boosters given: 1,450

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,279 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,235. That number is up 1,662 from a month ago.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News