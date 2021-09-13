 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,182 new cases, 1,613 new recoveries
0 Comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,182 new cases, 1,613 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Swabs used to collect specimens are submerged in viral transport media arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne for coronavirus testing.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,182 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,028 and the number of probable cases rising by 154, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,613 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,580 (3,676 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 217 (down from 219 Sunday)

Deaths: 879 (0 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 564,115 (281,175 Pfizer, 254,640 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 227,538

Second vaccine doses given: 200,102

Booster doses given: 2,409

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,662

(Vaccine data is as of Sept. 10.)

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 733.7 per day. That number is up 446.5 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,676. That number is up 1,588 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News