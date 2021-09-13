Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,182 new cases, 1,613 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,182 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,028 and the number of probable cases rising by 154, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,613 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,580 (3,676 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 217 (down from 219 Sunday)

Deaths: 879 (0 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 564,115 (281,175 Pfizer, 254,640 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 227,538

Second vaccine doses given: 200,102

Booster doses given: 2,409

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,662

(Vaccine data is as of Sept. 10.)

Are we trending up or down?