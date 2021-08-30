Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,289 new cases, 1,211 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,289 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,042 and the number of probable cases rising by 247, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 1,211 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,624 (3,512 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 195 ( up from 189 Sunday)

Deaths: 835 (0 announced this week, 59 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 514,785 (253,905 Pfizer, 232,580 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 219,030

Second vaccine doses given: 193,116

Booster doses given: 2,705

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,828

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 531.8 per day. That number is up 377.4 from a month ago.