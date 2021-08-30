 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,289 new cases, 1,211 new recoveries
0 Comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,289 new cases, 1,211 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID Clinic

Nurse Cheri Gonzales talks with a patient April 24 at a drive-up clinic in Arapahoe.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,289 over the weekend, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,042 and the number of probable cases rising by 247, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Monday update.

Additionally, 1,211 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,624 (3,512 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 195 ( up from 189 Sunday)

Deaths: 835 (0 announced this week, 59 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 514,785 (253,905 Pfizer, 232,580 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 219,030

Second vaccine doses given: 193,116

Booster doses given: 2,705

One-time vaccine doses given: 17,828

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 531.8 per day. That number is up 377.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,512. That number is up 2,541 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News