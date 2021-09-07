Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,289 new cases, 1,889 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,289 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,011 and the number of probable cases rising by 278, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,889 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,480 (3,484 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 230 (up from 205 Monday)

Deaths: 879 (21 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 545,775 (267,135 Pfizer, 250,340 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 225,895

Second vaccine doses given: 197,089

Booster doses given: 1,841

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,367

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 653.9 per day. That number is up 444.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,484. That number is up 2,042 from a month ago.