Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,289 new cases, 1,889 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,289 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,011 and the number of probable cases rising by 278, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 1,889 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,480 (3,484 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 230 (up from 205 Monday)
Deaths: 879 (21 announced this week, 21 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 545,775 (267,135 Pfizer, 250,340 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 225,895
Second vaccine doses given: 197,089
Booster doses given: 1,841
One-time vaccine doses given: 18,367
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 653.9 per day. That number is up 444.6 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 3,484. That number is up 2,042 from a month ago.