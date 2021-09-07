 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,289 new cases, 1,889 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,289 new cases, 1,889 new recoveries

Lab technician Sam Britz loads samples of coronavirus tests in to a QIAcube at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. The cube can process 12 samples in an hour and the facility has seven machines to help with the increase of testing, up from the three machines in March.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,289 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,011 and the number of probable cases rising by 278, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,889 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,480 (3,484 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 230 (up from 205 Monday)

Deaths: 879 (21 announced this week, 21 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 545,775 (267,135 Pfizer, 250,340 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 225,895

Second vaccine doses given: 197,089

Booster doses given: 1,841

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,367

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 653.9 per day. That number is up 444.6 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 3,484. That number is up 2,042 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

