Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,397 new cases, 774 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,397 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,088 and the number of probable cases rising by 309, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 774 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 4,271 (5,816 including probable cases).
Hospitalized patients: 160 as of Friday (up from 156 Thursday).
Deaths: 1,625 (24 announced this week, 95 announced this month).
Vaccine data as of Friday:
Total doses administered: 641,632
First vaccine doses given: 264,894
People are also reading…
Second vaccine doses given: 235,687
Booster doses given: 104,933
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,094
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,426
Janssen doses given: 22,173
Janssen boosters given: 1,425
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,402 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 5,816. That number is up 4,277 from a month ago.