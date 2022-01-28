Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,397 new cases, 774 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,397 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,088 and the number of probable cases rising by 309, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 774 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 4,271 (5,816 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 160 as of Friday (up from 156 Thursday).

Deaths: 1,625 (24 announced this week, 95 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Friday:

Total doses administered: 641,632

First vaccine doses given: 264,894

Second vaccine doses given: 235,687

Booster doses given: 104,933

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,094

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,426

Janssen doses given: 22,173

Janssen boosters given: 1,425

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,402 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 5,816. That number is up 4,277 from a month ago.