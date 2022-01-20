 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,431 new cases, 1,127 new recoveries

HUD Block Party

Medical Assistant Shannon Poste prepares doses of the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Health Care for the Homeless mobile clinic on Aug. 13 in Casper. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,431 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,029 and the number of probable cases rising by 321, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,127 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 5,273 (7,713) including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 104 as of Thursday (up from 108 Wednesday)

Deaths: 1,601 (13 announced this week, 75 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Wednesday (most recent data available):

Total doses administered: 634,943

First vaccine doses given: 263,574

Second vaccine doses given: 234,608

Booster doses given: 101,538

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,718

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,100

Janssen doses given: 22,046

Janssen boosters given: 1,359

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,138 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 7,713. That number is up 6,525 from a month ago.

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

