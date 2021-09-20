Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,535 new cases, 1,894 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,535 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,354 and the number of probable cases rising by 191, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 1,894 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 2,910
Hospitalized patients: 202 (up from 185 Sunday)
Deaths: 918 (39 announced this week, 60 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 564,115 (281,175 Pfizer, 254,640 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 231,266
Second vaccine doses given: 201,743
Booster doses given: 2,705
One-time vaccine doses given: 18,866