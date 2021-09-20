 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,535 new cases, 1,894 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,535 new cases, 1,894 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4, 2020, in Cheyenne. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,535 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,354 and the number of probable cases rising by 191, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,894 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,910

Hospitalized patients: 202 (up from 185 Sunday)

Deaths: 918 (39 announced this week, 60 announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 564,115 (281,175 Pfizer, 254,640 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 231,266

Second vaccine doses given: 201,743

Booster doses given: 2,705

One-time vaccine doses given: 18,866

