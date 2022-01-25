Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,588 new cases, 5,375 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,588 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,172 and the number of probable cases rising by 416, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.Additionally, 5,375 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,921 (4,334 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 144 as of Tuesday (up from 124 Monday).

Deaths: 1,625 (24 announced this week, 95 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Friday:

Total doses administered: 639,427

First vaccine doses given: 264,461

Second vaccine doses given: 235,302

Booster doses given: 103,848

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,957

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,341

Janssen doses given: 22,122

Janssen boosters given: 1,396

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,199 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,334. That number is up 2,971 from a month ago.