Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,592 new cases, 1,110 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,592 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,041 and the number of probable cases rising by 551, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 1,110 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 5,064 (7,490 including probable cases).
Hospitalized patients: 108 as of Wednesday (up from 99 Tuesday)
Deaths: 1,601 (13 announced this week, 75 announced this month).
Vaccine data as of Wednesday:
Total doses administered: 634,943
First vaccine doses given: 263,574
Second vaccine doses given: 234,608
Booster doses given: 101,538
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,718
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,100
Janssen doses given: 22,046
Janssen boosters given: 1,359
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,054 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 7,490. That number is up 6,302 from a month ago.