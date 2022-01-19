 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,592 new cases, 1,110 new recoveries

  Updated
COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020, for sorting. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,592 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,041 and the number of probable cases rising by 551, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 1,110 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 5,064 (7,490 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 108 as of Wednesday (up from 99 Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,601 (13 announced this week, 75 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Wednesday:

Total doses administered: 634,943

First vaccine doses given: 263,574

Second vaccine doses given: 234,608

Booster doses given: 101,538

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,718

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,100

Janssen doses given: 22,046

Janssen boosters given: 1,359

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,054 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 7,490. That number is up 6,302 from a month ago.

Concerned about COVID-19?

