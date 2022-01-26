 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,630 new cases, 1,597 new recoveries

COVID-19 Testing

Coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020, for sorting. 

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,630 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,247 and the number of probable cases rising by 383, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,597 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 2,973 (4,366 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 144 as of Tuesday (up from 124 Monday, no update available Wednesday).

Deaths: 1,625 (24 announced this week, 95 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Friday:

Total doses administered: 640,137

First vaccine doses given: 264,593

Second vaccine doses given: 235,451

Booster doses given: 104,206

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,987

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,361

Janssen doses given: 22,136

Janssen boosters given: 1,403

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,315.8 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 4,366. That number is up 3,030 from a month ago.

