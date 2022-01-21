Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,875 new cases, 887 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,875 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,520 and the number of probable cases rising by 355, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 887 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 5,905 (8,455 including probable cases).
Hospitalized patients: 104 as of Thursday (up from 108 Wednesday, no data Friday)
Deaths: 1,601 (13 announced this week, 75 announced this month).
Vaccine data as of Friday:
Total doses administered:636,786
First vaccine doses given: 263,913
Second vaccine doses given: 234,885
Booster doses given: 102,495
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,814 Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,221
Janssen doses given: 22,081
Janssen boosters given: 1,377
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,244 per day.
The state’s number of total active cases is 8,455. That number is up 7,256 from a month ago.