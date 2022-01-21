 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,875 new cases, 887 new recoveries

  • Updated
COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 Surge Team member Evan Scott sorts coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier on Sept. 4, 20202, at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,875 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,520 and the number of probable cases rising by 355, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 887 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 5,905 (8,455 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 104 as of Thursday (up from 108 Wednesday, no data Friday)

Deaths: 1,601 (13 announced this week, 75 announced this month).

Vaccine data as of Friday:

Total doses administered:636,786

First vaccine doses given: 263,913

Second vaccine doses given: 234,885

Booster doses given: 102,495

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,814 Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,221

Janssen doses given: 22,081

Janssen boosters given: 1,377

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,244 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 8,455. That number is up 7,256 from a month ago.

