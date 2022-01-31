 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DAILY WYOMING CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,979 new cases, 1,910 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 Surge Team member Evan Scott sorts coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier Sept. 4 at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1979 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,616 and the number of probable cases rising by 363, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,910 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 4,433 (5,885 including probable cases).

Hospitalized patients: 160 as of Friday (up from 156 Thursday). There was no update Monday.

Deaths: 1,625 (24 announced last week, 95 announced last month).

Vaccine data as of Monday:

Total doses administered: 643,578

First vaccine doses given: 265,266

Second vaccine doses given: 236,058

Booster doses given: 105,804

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,245

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 5,554

Janssen doses given: 22,205

Janssen boosters given: 1,446

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 1,145 per day.

The state’s number of total active cases is 5,885. That number is up 4,213 from a month ago.

