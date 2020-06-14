Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 10 new cases, 2 new recoveries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday, nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced one new probable case.

One new confirmed recovery was announced. So was one new probable recovery.

There are now 841 confirmed cases, 219 probable cases, 642 confirmed recoveries and 192 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Wyoming has recorded 1,060 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 834 have so far recovered.

Eighteen Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

Seventy-three confirmed cases and 14 probable cases have been confirmed in Natrona County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.