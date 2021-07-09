 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 101 new cases, 86 new recoveries
0 Comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 101 new cases, 86 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
Casper Vaccine Clinic

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department's Casper Vaccine Clinic had multiple vaccination stations prepared at the Eastridge Mall in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 101 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 67 and the number of probable cases rising by 34, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 86 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 308 (595 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 55 (as of Thursday. Up three from Wednesday.)

Deaths: 751 (four announced this week, four announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 468,415 (228,075 Pfizer, 212,040 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 198,114

Second vaccine doses given: 182,435

One-time vaccine doses given: 15,272

Government data up to July 8 shows that of the 80,072,121 Covid jabs given in the UK so far, 45,697,875 were first doses – a rise of 96,430 on the previous day. Some 34,374,246 were second doses, an increase of 175,467.

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 105.4 per day. That number is up 35.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 595. That number is up 68 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News