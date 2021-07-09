Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 101 new cases, 86 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 101 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 67 and the number of probable cases rising by 34, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 86 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 308 (595 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 55 (as of Thursday. Up three from Wednesday.)
Deaths: 751 (four announced this week, four announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 468,415 (228,075 Pfizer, 212,040 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 198,114
Second vaccine doses given: 182,435
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,272
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 105.4 per day. That number is up 35.4 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 595. That number is up 68 from a month ago.