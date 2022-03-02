Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 102 new cases, 67 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 102 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 85 and the number of probable cases rising by 17, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 67 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 284 (754 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 43 (down from 47 on Monday, there was no update on Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,741 (24 announced this week, none announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Thursday:

Total doses administered: 653, 960

First vaccine doses given: 267,332

Second vaccine doses given: 238,644

Booster doses given: 109,931

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,725

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,349

Janssen doses given: 22,469

Janssen boosters given: 1,510

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 118.3 per day. That number is down 874.9 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 754. That number is down 2,481 from a month ago.