Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 102 new cases, 70 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 102 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 82 and the number of probable cases rising by 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 70 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 56 confirmed and 14 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 309 (499 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 38 (down five from Thursday)
Deaths: 725 (five announced this week, six announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 459,535 (222,495 Pfizer, 208,740 Moderna, 28,300 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 190,948
Second vaccine doses given: 171,200
One-time vaccine doses given: 13,709
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 52.2 per day. That number is down 0.9 from a month ago.
The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 69.3 per day. That number is up 1.3 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 309. That number is up 27 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 499. That number is up five from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (231), Sweetwater (111) and Campbell (94) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.
Platte (3.4%), Laramie (2.8%) and Sweetwater (2.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.