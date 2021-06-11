Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 102 new cases, 70 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 102 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 82 and the number of probable cases rising by 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 70 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 56 confirmed and 14 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 309 (499 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 38 (down five from Thursday)

Deaths: 725 (five announced this week, six announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 459,535 (222,495 Pfizer, 208,740 Moderna, 28,300 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 190,948

Second vaccine doses given: 171,200

One-time vaccine doses given: 13,709

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 52.2 per day. That number is down 0.9 from a month ago.