 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 102 new cases, 70 new recoveries
0 Comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 102 new cases, 70 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Covid-19 Surge Team members Skylar Trembath, Evan Scott and Alli MacDonald sort coronavirus specimen collection kits brought in by a courier on Sept. 4 at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 102 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 82 and the number of probable cases rising by 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 70 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 56 confirmed and 14 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 309 (499 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 38 (down five from Thursday)

Deaths: 725 (five announced this week, six announced this month)

Total vaccine doses received: 459,535 (222,495 Pfizer, 208,740 Moderna, 28,300 Johnson & Johnson)

First vaccine doses given: 190,948

Second vaccine doses given: 171,200

One-time vaccine doses given: 13,709

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in confirmed cases is 52.2 per day. That number is down 0.9 from a month ago.

The state’s 14-day average in total cases is 69.3 per day. That number is up 1.3 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 309. That number is up 27 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 499. That number is up five from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (231), Sweetwater (111) and Campbell (94) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.

Platte (3.4%), Laramie (2.8%) and Sweetwater (2.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News