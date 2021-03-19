Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 102 new cases, 75 new recoveries

Second vaccine doses received: 103,915 (50,115 Pfizer, 53,800 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 77,280

One-time vaccine doses received: 6,700 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 2,318

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 51.8 per day. That number is up 5.4 from a day ago, down 0.6 from a week ago and down 0.9 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 60.9 per day. That number is up 3.3 from a day ago, down 2.7 from a week ago and down 24.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 289. That number is up 34 from a day ago, down 32 from a week ago and down 234 from a month ago.