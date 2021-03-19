 Skip to main content
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 102 new cases, 75 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4, 2020. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 102 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 98 and the number of probable cases rising by four, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Big Horn (two), Campbell (seven), Carbon (seven), Fremont (17), Goshen, Laramie (11), Lincoln (two), Natrona, Park (five), Sheridan (three), Sublette (two), Sweetwater (23), Teton (15) and Uinta (three) counties. The department subtracted a confirmed case from Platte County.

Additionally, 75 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 64 confirmed and 11 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 289 (465 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 19 (same number as Thursday)

Deaths: 693 (two announced this week, 22 announced this month)

Total cases: 55,581 (47,069 confirmed, 8,512 probable)

Total recoveries: 54,453 (46,087 confirmed, 8,366 probable)

First vaccine doses received: 152,240 (76,440 Pfizer, 75,800 Moderna)

First vaccine doses given: 122,038

Second vaccine doses received: 103,915 (50,115 Pfizer, 53,800 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 77,280

One-time vaccine doses received: 6,700 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 2,318

Are we trending up or down?

The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 51.8 per day. That number is up 5.4 from a day ago, down 0.6 from a week ago and down 0.9 from a month ago.

The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 60.9 per day. That number is up 3.3 from a day ago, down 2.7 from a week ago and down 24.4 from a month ago.

The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 289. That number is up 34 from a day ago, down 32 from a week ago and down 234 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 465. That number is up 57 from a day ago, down 22 from a week ago and down 297 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Teton (114), Laramie (85) and Sweetwater (75) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Teton (3.3%), Sweetwater (2%) and Lincoln (1.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

