Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 105 new cases, 106 new recoveries
breaking top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 105 new cases, 106 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 105 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 87 and the number of probable cases rising by 18, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (five), Big Horn (four), Carbon (25), Converse, Fremont (17), Goshen (three), Laramie (nine), Natrona (two), Park (four), Sublette, Sweetwater (15), Teton (five) and Washakie counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Campbell (two), Johnson Platte and Uinta counties.

Additionally, 106 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 78 confirmed and 28 probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 549 (807 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 41 (down four from Wednesday)

Deaths: 647 (23 announced this week, 51 announced this month) 

Total cases: 52,979 (45,155 confirmed, 7,824 probable)

Total recoveries: 51,525 (43,959 confirmed, 7,566 probable)

First vaccine doses received: 77,975 (39,975 Pfizer, 38,000 Moderna)

First vaccine doses given: 62,695

Second vaccine doses received: 39,700 (15,600 Pfizer, 24,100 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 20,859

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 70.1 per day. That number is down 6.3 from a day ago, down 54.8 from a week ago and down 184.3 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 92.2 per day. That number is down four from a day ago, down 48.4 from a week ago and down 206.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 549. That number is up nine from a day ago, down 243 from a week ago and down 1,001 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 807. That number is down one from a day ago, down 262 from a week ago and down 1,117 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Teton (137), Fremont (114) and Carbon (103) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Carbon (8.5%), Johnson (6.5%) and Big Horn (4.6%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county

  • Natrona: 125
  • Laramie: 100
  • Fremont: 80
  • Campbell: 57
  • Sweetwater: 34
  • Big Horn: 29
  • Washakie: 26
  • Park: 25
  • Sheridan: 23
  • Goshen: 22
  • Carbon: 21
  • Converse: 15
  • Uinta: 12
  • Albany: 11
  • Crook: 11
  • Lincoln: 11
  • Platte: 11
  • Johnson: 9
  • Teton: 8
  • Sublette: 7
  • Weston: 5
  • Hot Springs: 3
  • Niobrara: 2

Definitions

  • Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
  • Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries. 
  • Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases. 

