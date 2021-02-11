Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 105 new cases, 106 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 62,695

Second vaccine doses received: 39,700 (15,600 Pfizer, 24,100 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 20,859

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 70.1 per day. That number is down 6.3 from a day ago, down 54.8 from a week ago and down 184.3 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 92.2 per day. That number is down four from a day ago, down 48.4 from a week ago and down 206.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 549. That number is up nine from a day ago, down 243 from a week ago and down 1,001 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 807. That number is down one from a day ago, down 262 from a week ago and down 1,117 from a month ago.