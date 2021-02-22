Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 105 new cases, 136 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 105 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 93 and the number of probable cases rising by 12, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (six), Big Horn, Campbell (two), Carbon (four), Converse, Fremont (14), Goshen (two), Hot Springs, Laramie (eight), Lincoln (two), Natrona (two), Park (six), Platte (three), Sheridan (five), Sweetwater (27), Teton (five), Uinta (three) and Washakie counties.
Additionally, 136 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 111 confirmed and 25 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 465 (671 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 19 (down 12 from Friday)
Deaths: 662 (none announced this week, 66 announced this month)
Total cases: 53,900 (45,746 confirmed, 8,154 probable)
Total recoveries: 52,567 (44,619 confirmed, 7,948 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 83,675 (43,875 Pfizer, 39,800 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 79,683
Second vaccine doses received: 48,380 (24,180 Pfizer, 24,200 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 38,073
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 53.5 per day. That number is up 3.7 from a day ago, up 22.1 from a week ago and down 150 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 81.4 per day. That number is down 0.2 from a day ago, up 25.4 from a week ago and down 169.7 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 465. That number is down 18 from a day ago, down 68 from a week ago and down 789 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 671. That number is down 31 from a day ago, down 102 from a week ago and down 1,025 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Carbon (99), Fremont (92) and Sweetwater (70) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Carbon (7.7%), Big Horn (2.4%) and Fremont (2.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 127
- Laramie: 105
- Fremont: 81
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 34
- Big Horn: 29
- Sheridan: 27
- Park: 26
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 22
- Carbon: 21
- Converse: 16
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.