Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 105 new cases, 136 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 79,683

Second vaccine doses received: 48,380 (24,180 Pfizer, 24,200 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 38,073

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 53.5 per day. That number is up 3.7 from a day ago, up 22.1 from a week ago and down 150 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 81.4 per day. That number is down 0.2 from a day ago, up 25.4 from a week ago and down 169.7 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 465. That number is down 18 from a day ago, down 68 from a week ago and down 789 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 671. That number is down 31 from a day ago, down 102 from a week ago and down 1,025 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?