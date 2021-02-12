Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 107 new cases, 115 new recoveries

First vaccine doses given: 67,031

Second vaccine doses received: 39,700 (15,600 Pfizer, 24,100 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 25,572

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 74.2 per day. That number is up 4.1 from a day ago, down 51.8 from a week ago and down 221.1 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 95.8 per day. That number is up 3.6 from a day ago, down 46.6 from a week ago and down 254.1 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 552. That number is up three from a day ago, down 198 from a week ago and down 1,321 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 799. That number is down eight from a day ago, down 227 from a week ago and down 1,528 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?