Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 107 new cases, 115 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 107 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 56 and the number of probable cases rising by 51, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (three), Big Horn, Carbon (15), Fremont (20), Goshen (one), Hot Springs (one), Park (five), Sweetwater (nine), Teton (12) and Uinta (three) counties. The department subtracted confirmed cases from Campbell (four), Converse (two), Johnson (one) and Laramie (seven) counties.
Additionally, 115 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 53 confirmed and 62 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 552 (799 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 44 (up three from Thursday)
Deaths: 647 (23 announced this week, 51 announced this month)
Total cases: 53,086 (45,211 confirmed, 7,875 probable)
Total recoveries: 51,640 (44,012 confirmed, 7,628 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 77,975 (39,975 Pfizer, 38,000 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 67,031
Second vaccine doses received: 39,700 (15,600 Pfizer, 24,100 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 25,572
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 74.2 per day. That number is up 4.1 from a day ago, down 51.8 from a week ago and down 221.1 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 95.8 per day. That number is up 3.6 from a day ago, down 46.6 from a week ago and down 254.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 552. That number is up three from a day ago, down 198 from a week ago and down 1,321 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 799. That number is down eight from a day ago, down 227 from a week ago and down 1,528 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (115), Carbon (114) and Fremont (114) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Carbon (9.3%), Johnson (6.5%) and Big Horn (4.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 125
- Laramie: 100
- Fremont: 80
- Campbell: 57
- Sweetwater: 34
- Big Horn: 29
- Washakie: 26
- Park: 25
- Sheridan: 23
- Goshen: 22
- Carbon: 21
- Converse: 15
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 9
- Teton: 8
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.