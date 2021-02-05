Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 108 new cases, 151 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 108 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 63 and the number of probable cases rising by 45, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (one), Big Horn (three), Campbell (two), Carbon (nine), Crook (one), Fremont (14), Goshen (two), Laramie (two), Lincoln (two), Natrona (five), Niobrara (one), Platte (one), Sublette (three), Sweetwater (four), Teton (20). The department subtracted confirmed cases from Converse (one), Johnson (two), Park (three) and Washakie (one) counties.
Additionally, 151 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 109 confirmed and 42 probable.
There are currently 44 Wyomingites hospitalized with COVID-19, the lowest number since Oct. 6.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 750 (1,026 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 44 (down four from Thursday)
Deaths: 624 (28 announced this week, 28 announced this month)
Total cases: 52,576 (44,911 confirmed, 7,665 probable)
Total recoveries: 50,926 (43,537 confirmed, 7,389 probable)
First vaccine doses received: 66,000 (33,300 Pfizer, 32,700 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 54,184
Second vaccine doses received: 32,200 (11,700 Pfizer, 20,500 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 13,416
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 126 per day. That number is up 1.1 from a day ago, down 21.8 from a week ago and down 56.5 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 142.4 per day. That number is up 1.8 from a day ago, down 34.4 from a week ago and down 99.9 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 750. That number is down 42 from a day ago, down 259 from a week ago and down 410 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 1,026. That number is down 43 from a day ago, down 283 from a week ago and down 516 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Teton (231), Natrona (125) and Sweetwater (101) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Johnson (8.4%), Carbon (8.3%) and Teton (7.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 117
- Laramie: 87
- Fremont: 77
- Campbell: 53
- Sweetwater: 32
- Big Horn: 28
- Washakie: 25
- Goshen: 20
- Park: 20
- Sheridan: 19
- Carbon: 18
- Converse: 14
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Lincoln: 11
- Platte: 11
- Crook: 10
- Johnson: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Teton: 6
- Weston: 4
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.