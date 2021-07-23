Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 110 new cases, 99 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 110 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 98 and the number of probable cases rising by 12, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 99 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 494 (802 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 78 (up from 70 Thursday)
Deaths: 766 (6 announced this week, 19 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 470,055 (228,075 Pfizer, 213,680 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 202,138
Second vaccine doses given: 185,647
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,871
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 129 per day. That number is up 57 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 802. That number is up 325 from a month ago.