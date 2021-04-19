Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 111 new cases, 214 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 111 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 88 and the number of probable cases rising by 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 214 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 170 confirmed and 44 probable.
With Monday's update, there are fewer than 200 active confirmed cases in Wyoming for the first time since June 17.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 193 (358 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 19 (down five from Friday)
Deaths: 703 (none announced this week, three announced this month)
First vaccine doses received: 227,520 (116,220 Pfizer, 111,300 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 165,894
Second vaccine doses received: 168,795 (89,895 Pfizer, 78,900 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 126,538
One-time vaccine doses received: 25,500 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 10,015
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 40.2 per day. That number is down 11.6 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 50.5 per day. That number is down 10.4 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 193. That number is down 96 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 358. That number is down 107 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (89), Albany (60) and Teton (41) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sublette (2.6%), Albany (1.6%) and Platte (1.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 135
- Laramie: 113
- Fremont: 82
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 36
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.