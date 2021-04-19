Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 111 new cases, 214 new recoveries

One-time vaccine doses given: 10,015

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 40.2 per day. That number is down 11.6 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 50.5 per day. That number is down 10.4 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 193. That number is down 96 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 358. That number is down 107 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (89), Albany (60) and Teton (41) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Sublette (2.6%), Albany (1.6%) and Platte (1.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county