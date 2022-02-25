Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 112 new cases, 94 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 112 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 91 and the number of probable cases rising by 21, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 94 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 422 (906 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 62 (down from 63 on Wednesday, there was no update on Friday)
Deaths: 1,718 (29 announced this week, 93 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Thursday:
Total doses administered: 652,347
First vaccine doses given: 267,006
Second vaccine doses given: 238,206
Booster doses given: 109,321
First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,657
Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,228
Janssen doses given: 22,431
Janssen boosters given: 1,498
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 221.4 per day. That number is down 978 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 906. That number is down 3,428 from a month ago.