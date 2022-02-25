Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 112 new cases, 94 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 112 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 91 and the number of probable cases rising by 21, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 94 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 422 (906 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 62 (down from 63 on Wednesday, there was no update on Friday)

Deaths: 1,718 (29 announced this week, 93 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Thursday:

Total doses administered: 652,347

First vaccine doses given: 267,006

Second vaccine doses given: 238,206

Booster doses given: 109,321

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,657

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,228

Janssen doses given: 22,431

Janssen boosters given: 1,498

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 221.4 per day. That number is down 978 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total active cases is 906. That number is down 3,428 from a month ago.