Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 113 new cases, 66 new recoveries

On Saturday, 88 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. The department announced 25 new probable cases.

There are new confirmed cases in Albany (12), Campbell (two), Converse (three), Fremont (eight), Hot Springs (two), Laramie (eight), Lincoln (three), Natrona (seven), Park (one), Platte (three), Sheridan (10), Sublette (one), Sweetwater (five), Teton (five), Uinta (15) and Washakie (three) counties.

Health officials announced 57 new confirmed recoveries and nine new probable recoveries.

There are now 40,013 confirmed cases, 6,819 probable cases, 38,162 confirmed recoveries and 6,394 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

The virus has resulted in the deaths of 489 Wyomingites.

In Natrona County, 5,166 confirmed cases and 1,605 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.