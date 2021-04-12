Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 115 new cases, 159 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 115 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 96 and the number of probable cases rising by 19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 159 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 132 confirmed and 27 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 270 (440 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 19 (not yet updated from Friday)
Deaths: 701 (none announced this week, one announced this month)
First vaccine doses received: 212,060 (106,860 Pfizer, 105,200 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 158,646
Second vaccine doses received: 168,595 (89,895 Pfizer, 78,700 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 116,083
One-time vaccine doses received: 24,400 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 9,553
Are we trending up or down?
The state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is 44.3 per day. That number is down 8.1 from a month ago.
The state’s 10-day average in total cases is 54.1 per day. That number is down 9.5 from a month ago.
The state’s number of confirmed active cases is 270. That number is down 51 from a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 440. That number is down 47 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (132), Sweetwater (72) and Teton (67) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Sublette (5.2%), Lincoln (2.6%) and Teton (1.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
Natrona: 135
Laramie: 111
Fremont: 82
Campbell: 61
Sweetwater: 36
Big Horn: 32
Sheridan: 31
Park: 30
Washakie: 26
Carbon: 23
Goshen: 23
Converse: 18
Lincoln: 12
Uinta: 12
Albany: 11
Crook: 11
Platte: 11
Johnson: 10
Teton: 9
Sublette: 7
Weston: 5
Hot Springs: 3
Niobrara: 2
Definitions
Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.