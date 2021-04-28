 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 116 new cases, 11 new recoveries
0 comments
alert top story
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 116 new cases, 11 new recoveries

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Sept. 4 in Cheyenne. Any identifying patient information has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 116 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 95 and the number of probable cases rising by 21, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 11 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: eight confirmed and three probable.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 297 (517 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 24 (up one from Tuesday)

Deaths: 707 (two announced this week, seven announced this month) 

First vaccine doses received: 228,7901 (117,390 Pfizer, 111,400 Moderna)

First vaccine doses given: 171,076

Second vaccine doses received: 168,795 (89,895 Pfizer, 78,900 Moderna)

Second vaccine doses given: 140,554

One-time vaccine doses received: 25,600 (Johnson & Johnson)

One-time vaccine doses given: 10,176

Dr. Fauci Fact Checks Joe Rogan’s ‘Incorrect’ COVID-19 Comments. Dr. Anthony Fauci has spoken out about Joe Rogan’s controversial comments about COVID-19. . Rogan recently took to his podcast to suggest that young, healthy people don’t need to get vaccinated. . if you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you’re eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this, Joe Rogan, via ‘The Hill’ . In a segment on NBC’s ‘Today,’ Dr. Fauci called Rogan’s comments “incorrect” and explained why. You're talking about yourself in a vacuum … You're worried about yourself getting infected and the likelihood that you're not going to get any symptoms. But you can get infected, and will get infected, if you put yourself at risk, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to 'Today'. Dr. Fauci also pointed out that vaccinations aren't just about the individual, but about the collective “society.”. So if you want to only worry about yourself and not society, then that's OK … But if you're saying to yourself, even if I get infected, I could do damage to somebody else even if I have no symptoms at all, and that's the reason why you've got to be careful and get vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to 'Today'. Dr. Fauci ended by directly saying that young, healthy people should “absolutely” get vaccinated.

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 54.7 per day. That number is up eight from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 73.2 per day. That number is up 16.5 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 297. That number is down six from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 517. That number is up 39 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (112), Sweetwater (81) and Albany (74) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Sublette (2.1%), Sweetwater (2.0%) and Goshen (2.0%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county

  • Natrona: 136
  • Laramie: 113
  • Fremont: 84
  • Campbell: 61
  • Sweetwater: 36
  • Big Horn: 32
  • Sheridan: 31
  • Park: 30
  • Washakie: 26
  • Goshen: 24
  • Carbon: 23
  • Converse: 18
  • Lincoln: 12
  • Uinta: 12
  • Albany: 11
  • Crook: 11
  • Platte: 11
  • Johnson: 10
  • Teton: 9
  • Sublette: 7
  • Weston: 5
  • Hot Springs: 3
  • Niobrara: 2

Definitions

  • Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
  • Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries. 
  • Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases. 

Health Department data

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new U.S. citizens in NYC

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News