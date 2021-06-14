Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 120 new cases, 216 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 120 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 111 and the number of probable cases rising by nine, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 216 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 176 confirmed and 40 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 244 (437 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 52 (up 14 from Friday)
Deaths: 725 (none announced this week, six announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 460,985 (223,665 Pfizer, 209,020 Moderna, 28,300 Johnson & Johnson)
First vaccine doses given: 191,538
Second vaccine doses given: 172,376
One-time vaccine doses given: 13,802
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 14-day average in confirmed cases is 60.1 per day. That number is up 7.9 from a month ago.
The state's 14-day average in total cases is 77.9 per day. That number is up 10.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 244. That number is down 71 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 437. That number is down 84 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (278), Sweetwater (128) and Campbell (105) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 14 days.
Laramie (3.4%), Platte (3.4%) and Sweetwater (2.9%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 14 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 138
- Laramie: 114
- Fremont: 84
- Campbell: 60
- Sweetwater: 39
- Big Horn: 34
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Goshen: 24
- Carbon: 23
- Converse: 17
- Albany: 15
- Uinta: 13
- Crook: 12
- Lincoln: 12
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 6
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.