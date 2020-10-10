Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 120 new cases, 75 new recoveries

On Saturday, 112 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced eight new probable cases.

Sixty-five new confirmed recoveries were announced. Ten new probable recoveries were reported.

Wyoming continues to average in excess of 100 new COVID-19 cases a day -- a trend that began earlier this month.

There are now 6,338 confirmed cases, 1,117 probable cases, 4,948 confirmed recoveries and 859 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Fifty-four Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

In Natrona County, 636 confirmed cases and 118 probable cases have been recorded.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.