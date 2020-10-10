Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 120 new cases, 75 new recoveries

On Saturday, 112 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced eight new probable cases.
Sixty-five new confirmed recoveries were announced. Ten new probable recoveries were reported.
Wyoming continues to average in excess of 100 new COVID-19 cases a day -- a trend that began earlier this month.
There are now 6,338 confirmed cases, 1,117 probable cases, 4,948 confirmed recoveries and 859 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
Fifty-four Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.
In Natrona County, 636 confirmed cases and 118 probable cases have been recorded.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.
Cases tapered off somewhat in August but have spiked to new highs in September and October.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them and practice social distancing.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
