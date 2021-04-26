Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 122 new cases, 152 new recoveries

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 40.5 per day. That number is down 17.2 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 55.1 per day. That number is down 14.3 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 211. That number is down 92 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 410. That number is down 68 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (90), Sweetwater (56) and Albany (55) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.

Goshen (2.0%), Albany (1.5%) and Niobrara (1.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.

Deaths in Wyoming by county