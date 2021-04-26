Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 122 new cases, 152 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 122 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 91 and the number of probable cases rising by 31, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 152 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 124 confirmed and 28 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 211 (410 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 22 (up two from Friday)
Deaths: 705 (none announced this week, five announced this month)
First vaccine doses received: 228,790 (117,390 Pfizer, 111,400 Moderna)
First vaccine doses given: 170,125
Second vaccine doses received: 168,795 (89,895 Pfizer, 78,900 Moderna)
Second vaccine doses given: 137,506
One-time vaccine doses received: 25,600 (Johnson & Johnson)
One-time vaccine doses given: 10,107
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 40.5 per day. That number is down 17.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 55.1 per day. That number is down 14.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 211. That number is down 92 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 410. That number is down 68 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (90), Sweetwater (56) and Albany (55) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Goshen (2.0%), Albany (1.5%) and Niobrara (1.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 136
- Laramie: 113
- Fremont: 83
- Campbell: 61
- Sweetwater: 36
- Big Horn: 32
- Sheridan: 31
- Park: 30
- Washakie: 26
- Carbon: 23
- Goshen: 23
- Converse: 18
- Lincoln: 12
- Uinta: 12
- Albany: 11
- Crook: 11
- Platte: 11
- Johnson: 10
- Teton: 9
- Sublette: 7
- Weston: 5
- Hot Springs: 3
- Niobrara: 2
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as patients who had positive antigen tests or are close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with COVID-19 symptoms.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.