Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 124 new cases, 111 new recoveries
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 124 new cases, 111 new recoveries

Registered Nurse Hana Kim prepares a syringe of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Dec. 16, in Casper.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 124 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 104 and the number of probable cases rising by 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.

Additionally, 111 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 389 (657 including probable cases)

Hospitalized patients: 61 (up from 56 on Wednesday)

Deaths: 760 (9 announced this week, 13 announced this month) 

Total vaccine doses received: 469,135 (228,075 Pfizer, 212,760 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)

First vaccine doses given: 199,667

Second vaccine doses given: 183,495

One-time vaccine doses given: 15,540

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 114.8 per day. That number is up 48 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 657. That number is up 220 from a month ago.

More info

For interactive graphics, additional statistics and definitions of certain terms, read this story on Trib.com

