Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 124 new cases, 111 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 124 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 104 and the number of probable cases rising by 20, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 111 new coronavirus recoveries were announced.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 389 (657 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 61 (up from 56 on Wednesday)
Deaths: 760 (9 announced this week, 13 announced this month)
Total vaccine doses received: 469,135 (228,075 Pfizer, 212,760 Moderna, 28,300 Janssen)
First vaccine doses given: 199,667
Second vaccine doses given: 183,495
One-time vaccine doses given: 15,540
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 14-day average in total new cases is 114.8 per day. That number is up 48 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 657. That number is up 220 from a month ago.