Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 124 new cases, 133 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 124 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 96 and the number of probable cases rising by 28, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
Additionally, 133 new confirmed and probable coronavirus recoveries were announced since last Tuesday.
Numbers to know
- Active cases: 55 (493 including probable cases)
- Hospitalized patients: 12 as of Thursday (down from 14 last Tuesday)
- Deaths: 1,791 (8 announced this week, 50 announced this month)
Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
- Total doses administered: 659,512
- First vaccine doses given: 268,368
- Second vaccine doses given: 240,188
- Booster doses given: 112,324
- First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 7,884
- Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,635
- Janssen doses given: 22,559
- Janssen boosters given: 1,554
Trending up or down?
The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is 15.1 per day. That number is down 63.7 from about a month ago.
The state’s number of total active cases is 493. That number is down 236 from about a month ago.